(Sterling) -- The Sterling football team had a flair for the dramatic in the 2022 season but came out on the good end more often than not to make the playoffs.
The Jets come into the postseason at 6-2, fresh off a 43-38 win over Meridian.
"We like how we wrapped up our season," Coach Brent Heusman said. "We think we're peaking at the right time. We're fairly healthy for the most part."
Sterling's five-point win over Meridian was their third one-score win of the regular season.
"We knew Meridian would present a good challenge to us," he said. "We knew we were in for a dogfight, and that's what we got. I think that (close games) build character. In years past, we won a lot of games by multiple scores. That doesn't have you battle-tested when you come into the playoffs. We've been battle-tested, so we should be ready to go this coming Friday."
Seniors Carson McAuliffe, Trenton Peery and Andrew Harms have paved the way for the Jets this season, while Wyatt Rathe has been their spark on offense.
"We've leaned on them in various ways," Heusman said. "It's always nice to have veteran leadership when you get to the postseason."
The Jets and their veteran leadership open the postseason against Shelton on Friday.
The Bulldogs come in at 6-2.
"I don't know much about them," Heusman said. "But they have a good tradition, some nice numbers and good size. They're bigger than some of the teams we played this year and have good team speed. They'll definitely present some challenges for us."
Riley Bombeck leads Shelton's offense with 968 rushing yards and 23 scores.
"Open tackling is going to be key," Heusman said. "He's a very good ball carrier. He makes guys miss in the open field. If we get a chance to get him on the ground, we have to do that."
Shelton's defense is coming off a 54-27 loss to No. 1 seed Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. Heusman hopes his team can also find success against that unit.
"We have to keep them off-balance," he said. "They're going to be bigger than us at every position. We have to mix things up and get enough plays to go our way to stay with them."
Erik Cumley has reports from Shelton on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune into KMA's coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Heusman.