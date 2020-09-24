(Treynor) -- The Treynor volleyball team has not shied away from competition this year and have muscled their way to an 11-5 record.
The Cardinals have been tested early on in the season, facing the likes of Underwood, St. Albert, Winterset, Glenwood, Sidney, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia and Abraham Lincoln.
"We tried to schedule some tough teams to get us ready for postseason play," Coach Kim Barents said. "So far, so good."
With the tough challenges, have also come opportunities for the Cardinals to learn, as was evident in their thrilling five-set loss to Underwood last week.
"There have been a couple of times we've gone out and not played the best, but the girls are able to get the job done," Barents said. "Against Underwood, the girls rose to another level and we know we can play at that level any time."
Barents says her team has adopted the motto of "rise up" while also emphasizing being fearless.
"We can't be afraid of anybody we face and I think the girls have done a good job of that this year." she said.
The Cardinals were co-champions of the Western Iowa Conference last season and returned a handful of important pieces from last year's squad, which has continued to grow, according to Barents.
"They all have a year underneath their belt," Barents said. "We are trying to up the tempo a little bit this year, so we are challenging them in some uncomfortable situations, so later on they can be comfortable. I think the girls have rose to the challenge."
Juniors Madeline Lewis and Kailey Rochholz have paced the Cardinals offense with 2.9 and 2.5 kills per set, respectively. While both of them are putting up stellar numbers, Barents feels their strength is picking one another up when the other is down.
"It's funny," Barents said. "There's time that Madeline is on and Kailey's not, then there are times Kailey is on, but Madeline struggles. You just never know on a given day which one of those two are going to rise."
Anna Halverson and Natalie Simpson have secured the middle hitting positions and have done their part offensively, too.
Setter Emma Flathers has been the straw that stirs the drink for Coach Barents offense, averaging 7.3 assists per set. The junior is only 11 assists away from eclipsing 1,000 career assists.
"She just goes about," Barents said of Flathers' mentality. "She seems a little quiet, but she's feisty."
Defensively, Stella Umphreys has led the way with a team-high 188 digs.
"She's done a really good job for us this year," Barents said of Umphreys. "Just getting her in the right position so we can be successful is kind of our goal with her. She's a smart player."
The Western Iowa Conference has been rigorous this season with the likes of Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley and Underwood appearing to be among the contenders for the conference title. The Cardinals currently sit at 3-1 in the WIC, one game behind Missouri Valley and Underwood.
If the Cardinals are to repeat as WIC champions, they will need some help from other teams in the conference, while also navigating through their remaining games unscathed, which features contests with Riverside, Missouri Valley and Tri-Center.
Barents knows her team can't control their schedule, or what their opponent does, only what they do.
"We just got to go into practice and keep working to try to get better and stay healthy," she said.
Treynor returns to action Thursday night when they host Riverside. The complete interview with Coach Barents can be heard below.