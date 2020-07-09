(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison Hawkeyes have seen plenty of challenges this season. They hope those will pay dividends when postseason action opens Monday.
The Hawkeyes started the year 2-3. They have since gone 9-2 to put themselves at 11-5 with a 7-1 mark in the ultra-tough Rolling Valley Conference.
"I think the expectation was pretty high," Coach Scott Rife said. "I think we can compete with just about anybody."
Their lone RVC loss of the season came on the second night of the season -- a 7-1 blemish to eventual champion Exira-EHK. They also dropped battles to Panorama, MVAOCOU, Westwood (twice) and West Monona.
The wins for West Harrison happened against Boyer Valley, CAM, Woodbine, Whiting, Missouri Valley, Thomas Jefferson, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sidney, Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va and Audubon.
"We just started hitting the ball," Rife said. "If we need to lay down a bunt, we'll lay down a bunt. Basically, whatever I ask of the girls, they try their hardest and usually get the job done."
The Hawkeyes' accomplishments have come with just 10 players on the roster.
"It all goes back to summer ball and little leagues," Rife said. "A lot of the girls have the enthusiasm, drive and desire. You have to appreciate that. It's a fun group to coach."
West Harrison is hitting .326 as a team and have five girls in their lineup that have joined the #WhoHomered club at least once.
Junior Haley Koch is currently hitting .491 with 15 RBI and two homers. Chloe Gilgen is hitting .490, Lanie Gustafson currently sits at .421 with two homers while Emily McIntosh has homered three times. Katie Gore, Kali Peasley, Zoe Etter and Haleigh Rife have also been in the Hawkeyes' lineup this season.
McIntosh has pitched every inning for the Hawkeyes this season and currently boasts a 2.24 ERA with 136 strikeouts. McIntosh's strikeout total currently ranks fourth in all classes.
"She moves the ball around really well and hits her spots most the time," Rife said. "She has the desire for strikeouts."
The Hawkeyes conclude their regular season Thursday against Logan-Magnolia and will open the postseason Monday against Boyer Valley. West Harrison and Boyer Valley met in the opening of the season and West Harrison won 7-3. However, Coach Rife knows that while his team has improved since then, so have the Bulldogs.
"It's just like a new season starting over," Rife said. "They've improved, we've improved and we still have a lot of room for improvement. I feel like any given day, we can hold our own with anybody."
The complete interview with Coach Rife can be heard below.