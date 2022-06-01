(Clarinda) -- Cole Baumgart and Dawson Bond staged a pitcher's duel on Wednesday. And in the end, Baumgart led Clarinda to a 4-0 victory over Red Oak in Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball action.
"It was a good ball game," said Clarinda Coach Rod Eberly. "I thought both pitchers threw good games. We were just lucky enough to get on Bond in the first inning. And Cole was outstanding."
Two of the Hawkeye Ten's finest underclassmen pitchers combined to scatter just five hits and strike out 15 in the fast-moving game.
"I left it to my defense to help me," he said. "I hit the corners well and trusted my defense."
Baumgart did his part by allowing just one hit and walking none with six strikeouts in six innings.
"I liked my changeup tonight," he said. "It was just working. I feel good."
Baumgart's offense aided his efforts with three runs in the first inning behind RBI hits from James McCall and Jarod McNeese.
"That was a big boost," Eberly said. "We had good at-bats. You have to get good pitchers early before they settle in. That was to our advantage tonight."
The three-run first inning was all Clarinda could muster until an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was all Baumgart needed as he held Red Oak scoreless despite the Tigers putting two runners on in the fourth and fifth innings. Baumgart stranded the runners for the Cardinals' third consecutive shutout.
"We worked hard on pitching to contact and keeping the pitch count down," Eberly said. "The guys are hitting the zone well."
Cooper Neal and Justus Fine also managed smacks for Clarinda's offense in the win.
Bond, meanwhile, struck out 10 batters against one walk on only four hits in the seven-inning tough-luck loss.
"Dawson did a good job keeping us off-balance with off-speed and zipping in his fastball," Eberly said.
Red Oak's lone hit on the offensive end came from Adam Baier.
Red Oak (2-4) returns to action on Thursday against Shenandoah at home on the KMA Video Stream.
Clarinda's win moves the 2A No. 5 Cardinals to 5-0 on the season with two wins over Atlantic and victories over Bedford, Shenandoah and Red Oak.
"We're sitting good, but we can't get too comfortable," Baumgart said.
The Cardinals hope to continue their winning ways on Saturday when they head to Treynor for a games against Missouri Valley and Treynor. Their game against the latter could have ramifications later in postseason seeding.
The pitching rotation is solid with Baumgart, Neal, McCall, Wyatt Schmitt and Creighton Tuzzio, but Coach Eberly wants to see the offense make strides.
"We want consistency at the plate and need to put the ball in play more," he said. "Sometimes, we get guys on and can't run as well. We need to find ways to move runners."
Check out the full interviews with Baumgart and Coach Eberly below.