(KMAland) -- Baylor has been named as the preseason favorite to win the women's basketball regular-season title in 2020-21, according to a vote done by league coaches.
The Bears received nine first-place votes and 81 total points while Texas received the other first-place vote. The Longhorns are picked to finish second with 73 points.
Iowa State is tabbed to finish third followed by Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Kansas. The complete release can be found here.