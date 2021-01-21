(Sidney) -- The white hot shooting of Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson lifted Sidney to a 64-59 win over Stanton on Thursday in a de facto Corner Conference Tournament semifinal.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
Beam and Jorgenson made 11 of Sidney’s 14 3-pointers and scored a combined 39 points in leading the Cowboys (7-4) into a Corner final for the first time since 2018.
“It’s really big,” Jorgenson told KMA Sports. “Super glad we got the win, and I’m glad to look forward to the (championship).”
Beam’s big night came behind a huge third period stretch where everything touched the bottom of the net. After six points early, the junior scored 14 during a third quarter flurry on four treys and a jumper in the paint.
“I knew they were going to face guard Cole and Garett (Phillips), and they just left me open,” Beam said. “I was knocking down the shots they gave me. I don’t think I’ve ever made that many 3s.”
“We know he can shoot the ball,” Coach Kent Larsen said. “They were playing that triangle-and-two defense, and I kept telling him to spot up. The kids did a good job of getting him the ball.”
Beam finished with six 3s and 20 points while Jorgenson had five triples and 19 points of his own in the victory. Conner Behrends joined the pair in double figures with 10 points.
While Sidney was on fire, Stanton hung around with their own offensive balance. Carter Johnson had a game-high 22 points for the Vikings while freshman Nolan Grebin — in his first career start — had 13. Quentin Thornburg added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (7-5).
The Cowboys will meet East Mills in the tournament championship game on Saturday night. Sidney lost to the top-seeded Wolverines earlier this month in a low-scoring 35-29 game.
“I’m excited for our kids,” Coach Larsen said. “This is the first they’ve been in the finals, and I’m excited for them to get the opportunity to play in it. We’re excited to play East Mills again. That’ll be a classic on Saturday night.”
Hear the Sidney/East Mills championship and Fremont-Mills/Stanton consolation game on KMA-FM 99.1 Saturday evening, beginning at 5:30. View complete video interviews with Coach Larsen, Beam and Jorgenson below.