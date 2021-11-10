Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.