(KMAland) -- Four KMAland wrestlers are ranked No. 1 in the first Class 1A state rankings from IAWrestle.
Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra (113 lbs), Hagen Heistand (145 lbs) and Gable Porter (132 lbs) of Underwood and Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs) are all atop their divisions.
Meanwhile, Underwood is ranked No. 4 and Logan-Magnolia is No. 5 in the first team rankings. View the complete list of KMAlandt teams and athletes ranked by IAWrestle. Click here to view the complete rankings (subscription required).
Class 1A Team Rankings
4. Underwood
5. Logan-Magnolia
Class 1A Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Hagen Heistand, Underwood (145 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood (138 lbs)
2. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (285 lbs)
2. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
3. Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (160 lbs)
4. Jace Rose, Riverside (120 lbs)
5. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
5. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (138 lbs)
6. Weston Allen, Underwood (126 lbs)
6. Easton Eledge, Underwood (285 lbs)
7. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (120 lbs)
7. Dalton Ervin, Moravia (106 lbs)
7. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (182 lbs)
7. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (152 lbs)
7. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox (285 lbs)
7. Zach Williams, St. Albert (113 lbs)
8. Nolan Moore, Riverside (138 lbs)
9. Connor Golston, Moravia (160 lbs)
9. Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley (152 lbs)
9. Dawson Marshall, Bedford-Lenox (220 lbs)
9. Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (195 lbs)
10. Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
11. Carter Andreasen, Audubon (160 lbs)
11. Tate Dierking, Southeast Warren (220 lbs)
11. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (106 lbs)
11. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley (285 lbs)
11. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
12. Brady Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (145 lbs)