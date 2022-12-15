(Missouri Valley) -- Backed by a defending state champion, the Missouri Valley wrestling squad is getting better daily as they prepare for the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
The Big Reds are 6-3 in dual action with wins over Tri-Center, Woodbine, Thomas Jefferson, Underwood, Griswold and Nodaway Valley. They've also competed at the Bennington Invitational and Council Bluffs Classic, where they finished seventh and 38th, respectively.
"The kids are working hard in the room," Coach Keefer Jensen said. "We're happy with the effort they're putting in. We just have a lot of new faces in the lineup. We're still evaluating where we're at, but they're progressing and working hard. That's all we can ask of them."
The development of this year's roster and the new girls program has brought an exciting challenge to Coach Jensen.
"We have some kids that have wrestled for a long time with high goals," Jensen said. "Then we have some that are new, but it's definitely fun and exciting."
Defending state champion Eli Becerra leads the Missouri Valley lineup. Becerra won the 1A-113 pound title last year and is currently ranked No. 1 in IAWrestle's 113-pound rankings. He finished second at Bennington and had to medical forfeit out of the Council Bluffs Classic. He returned to action in Missouri Valley's dual with a pin over Underwood's Jayden Shelton.
"He always works hard in the room," Jensen said. "He looks great. He got banged up, so we didn't wrestle him the whole week, but he's looking as good as ever. We're excited with what he's going to accomplish."
Riley Radke and Ben Hansen are former state qualifiers. Radke ranks No. 8 at 145, and Hansen is No. 12 at 160. Andrew Meade, Rush Knudsen, Toben Lasater, Aiden Verqamini, Chris Dworak and Jake Sazama have also competed for the Big Reds early this season.
"We're still getting our identity down," Jensen said. "That's my big push before Christmas. Then we can gauge what we want to be at the end of the year. I think we can have success. We just have to get the right pieces in the puzzle. I think we're doing that right now."
Missouri Valley expects to be near the top of Saturday's Western Iowa Conference Tournament, along with Underwood, AHSTW and Logan-Magnolia.
"I want to see the kids wrestle hard and be consistent," Jensen said. "We have to wrestle our best match and do it every time. From first to fifth could be about anybody. Who performs when it's time to perform will determine who wins it."
Trevor Maeder has the call of the WIC Tournament finals Saturday afternoon in Treynor. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jensen.