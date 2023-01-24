(KMAland) -- Four KMAland wrestlers are ranked No. 1 in the latest state wrestling rankings released by IAWrestle.
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), Gable Porter (Underwood), Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) and Dawson Bond (Red Oak) are the top-rated KMAland grapplers.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAland wrestlers below.
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
8. Underwood
9. Logan-Magnolia
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
2. Blake Allen, Underwood (138 lbs)
3. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
3. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (132 lbs)
4. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (145 lbs)
4. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
5. Davis Bramman, Riverside (106 lbs)
5. Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (152 lbs)
6. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
6. Max Pollock, Wayne (113 lbs)
6. Maddox Nelson, Underwood (152 lbs)
8. David Helton, St. Albert (152 lbs)
8. Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (195 lbs)
9. Dylan Stein, Lenox (132 lbs)
9. Jake Cox, Lenox (195 lbs)
10. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
10. Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley (160 lbs)
12. Riley Radke, Missouri Valley (145 lbs)
12. Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (285 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
8. Glenwood
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Individual Rankings
1. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
2. Matt Beem, Glenwood (132 lbs)
2. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (160 lbs)
2. Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
3. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (195 lbs:
4. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
4. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
4. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
5. Aiden Smith, Atlantic (113 lbs)
5. Karson Downey, Clarinda (182 lbs)
6. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
6. Kaden Street, Creston (170 lbs)
6. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (220 lbs)
7. Christian Ahrens, Creston (120 lbs)
7. Mason Koehler, Glenwood (220 lbs)
8. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (120 lbs)
8. Austin Evans, Creston (138 lbs)
8. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (182 lbs)
8. KJ Fry, Clarke/Murray (195 lbs)
8. Cole Binning, Clarke/Murray (220 lbs)
8. Trent Patton, Glenwood (285 lbs)
9. Evan Sorensen, Atlantic (285 lbs)
10. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (120 lbs)
10. Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (160 lbs)
10. Max Chapman, Creston (285 lbs)
11. Jesse Jens, Harlan (106 lbs)
12. Nico Venturi, Bishop Heelan Catholic (106 lbs)
12. Lincoln Keeler, Creston (120 lbs)
CLASS 3A
Individual Rankings
4. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (182 lbs)
8. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
9. Carter Schorsch, Lewis Central (113 lbs)
9. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (220 lbs)
11. Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln (106 lbs)