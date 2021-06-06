(KMAland) -- Craig Alan Becker, Kelsey Fields, Liv Freund, Layne Pryor and Brecken Van Baale all won events at the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Senior All-Star Meet on Saturday.
Atlantic’s Becker was on two winning mixed relays, running anchor for both the 4000 distance medley relay and the 4x800 meter relay. Harlan’s Freund was the third leg for the mixed 4x800 winner.
Creston’s Fields won the girls shot put with a toss of 39-09.00, and Woodbine’s Pryor claimed first in the boy’s discus with a throw of 175-00. Harlan’s Van Baale was the anchor for the girls distance medley relay winner.
There were several other high finishes from area athletes. Check out the full rundown below.
MIXED
1. Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic: 4000 DMR/4th leg (10:33.61)
1. Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic: 4x8/4th leg (9:25.60)
1. Liv Freund, Harlan: 4x8/3rd leg (9:25.60)
3. Brecken Van Baale, Harlan: 4000 DMR/1st leg (11:55.06)
GIRLS
1. Kelsey Fields, Creston: Shot Put (39-09.00)
1. Brecken Van Baale, Harlan: DMR/4th leg (4:29.20)
2. Holly Hoepner, AHSTW: 4x1/4th leg (52.04)
2. Holly Hoepner, AHSTW: SHR/2nd leg (1:04.85)
4. Liv Freund, Harlan: SMR/3rd leg (2:02.57)
4. Zoe Rus, Underwood: Shot Put (37-11.25)
5. Kelsey Fields, Creston: Discus (120-10)
6. Liv Freund, Harlan: 4x1/3rd leg (57.11)
6. Brecken Van Baale, Harlan: 4x1/4th leg (57.11)
8. Holly Hoepner, AHSTW: 100 hurdles (16.91)
8. Molly Venteicher, CAM: Discus (104-04)
8. Molly Venteicher, CAM: Shot Put (35-06.00)
10. Zoe Rus, Underwood: Discus (86-07)
BOYS
1. Layne Pryor, Woodbine: Discus (175-00)
2. Layne Pryor, Woodbine: Shot Put (53-11.00)
2. Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston: SMR/2nd leg (1:36.45)
2. Brigham, Daniel, Glidden-Ralston: DMR/3rd leg (3:58.72)
3. Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston: 4x1/3rd leg (44.62)
4. Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia: Discus (144-03)