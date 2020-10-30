(Fort Dodge) -- Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker and Harlan's Trey Gross both competed at the 3A state cross country meet, while Creston's Braelyn Baker ran in the girls race. All three finished their high school cross country careers and capped it with a medal.
Becker placed 7th with a time of 16:27, and Gross ran a 16:43 to finish 11th. Both of them said they were blessed to be able to finish off their careers running at the state meet. Becker also said that he was running for more than just himself today.
“I just thank God so much for this,” Becker told KMA Sports. “I ran for him, and I’m so glad I was able to do this. Partially, for a kid named Steele. A really good friend of mine that had an accident Sunday, so he’s struggling a little bit right now.
"But, we’ve been hearing good news, and I just pray that he continues to get better. I hope that when he wakes up he knows that I did a little something for him.”
“Well, it feels great,” Gross told KMA Sports. “I couldn’t imagine a better ending for it. I’m really happy. I’ve had a very successful career and season. I’m just happy I could end it on a fantastic note."
The boys race was headlined by ADM’s and Iowa State commit Nate Mueller defending his championship to make him a two-time state champion. Mueller ran a 15:28 to earn first. The team championship was won by Dallas Center-Grimes with 87 points, while Solon (135 points) took runner-up, and Carlisle (149 points) took home 3rd.
Andrew Smith (Glenwood) finished his freshman campaign with a 19th place finish and a time of 16:51. Glenwood’s team finish in 15th place with 287 points.
On the girls side, Ballard sophomore Shewayne Johnson won the individual title with a time of 17:55. This time ranks her 5th all-time.
Her teammate and fellow sophomore Paityn Noe took home runner-up with a time of 18:01. Her time ranks her 7th all-time.
Ballard (66 points) completed their dominance with a team championship. Dallas Center Grimes got runner-up with a score of 88 points, and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic got 3rd with 89 points.
The Glenwood and Harlan girls teams placed 6th and 7th respectively in the team standings. Harlan’s point-scoring team consisted of Brecken Van Baale (20th), Kaia Biecker (21st), Liv Freund (26th), Abi Albertsen (64th), and Olivia Anderson (79th).
Glenwood was led by Emma Hughes (28th) with Lauren Hughes (39th), Erin Schultz (40th), Rachel Mullennax (41st), and Riley Wiese (44th) rounding out the team.
Creston’s Braelyn Baker capped off her high school career with a time of 19:32 to medal at 14th place.
View complete interviews with Becker and Gross below.
