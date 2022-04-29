(KMAland) -- Multiple former KMAlanders returned to the Blue Oval on Friday to contribute to their respective colleges at the Drake Relays.
KMA Sports spoke with five of them.
Atlantic graduate and Northern Iowa freshman Craig Alan Becker grew accustomed to spending the last weekend of April at the Drake Relays during his successful prep career. Becker made his collegiate debut at Drake on Friday as part of the Panthers' 4x800 squad that finished eighth in the University Division.
"I'm proud of my teammates," Becker said. "We showed a lot of fight and had fun. It was a good time."
Becker says returning to Drake is the highlight of his freshman campaign.
"It has been a cool experience," he said. "I just hope I can continue to contribute however I can. I'll continue to improve myself and gain confidence."
Becker returns to Drake two weeks from now for the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Meet.
"I'll probably run the 1500 there and see what I can do," he said. "Today was a big confidence booster."
Glidden-Ralston alum Brigham Daniel also contributes to his college team as a freshman and did so on Friday. Last year's state runner-up in the 1A-100 is now at Hawkeye Community College. Daniel ran in the RedTails' 4x100, 4x400 and sprint medley teams. Those squads placed 15th, 14th and 12th, respectively.
"I ran a PR in the 4x400, so that was nice," Daniel said. "I feel like I ran well in the 4x400. It was fun. The Blue Oval gets you going and makes you want to run fast."
While Becker and Daniel appeared in their first collegiate events at the Drake Relays, Boyer Valley graduate Zach Ambrose returned for his final.
The Morningside fifth-year senior was part of the Mustangs' 4x800 squad that finished 11th in the College Division.
"We performed well," Ambrose said. "We've had some ups and downs. So, 7:48, we'll take that. Most of us have been together for four or five years. We have a great bond together, so it's a good time."
Ambrose also reflected on his lengthy tenure at Morningside.
"The first two years went really well," he said. "Then the COVID year threw everything off. I've finally felt back to myself this year."
Ambrose's former Rolling Valley Conference foe -- Wyatt Pryor -- was on Northwestern's 4x400 team that finished 21st.
"It was a good meet," he said. "It felt good. There was wind on the home stretch, but I pushed through it and ran a good race."
The Woodbine graduate has been a cog in Northwestern's mid-distance events the last two years.
"It has been an exciting time," he said. "The GPAC is tough. There's good competition from Dordt, Morningside and Doane. It's pushed me to work hard and get better."
Coon Rapids-Bayard alumna Jade Hays' day at Drake spanned 11 hours and three events. The Buena Vista senior ran in the Beavers' 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams that finished 23rd, 25th and 20th.
"I'm exhausted," Hays said after her long day. "But it's exciting to come back to Drake. It brings back old high school memories."
Hays began her day with the 4x100 shortly after 9 AM and concluded with the 4x200 in the 8 PM hour.
"I had a break between everything today, so it was nice to have time to reset," she said. "But I think I did well mentally today."
Aside from those five, a handful of other former KMAlanders competed on Friday.
Atlantic graduate Gratt Reed had a big day as part of Iowa's program. Reed qualified for Saturday's 110 hurdle final after taking fourth in the preliminaries and helped Iowa's 4x100 team reach the finals with the fourth-best time in preliminaries.
Fellow Atlantic graduate Taylor McCreedy performed on Iowa Central's 4x800 team that finished 11th, and McCreedy will return to action on Saturday in the distance medley.
Former Glenwood star Janette Schraft participated on Iowa State's seventh-place 4x800 quartet and will be in the distance medley on Saturday.
Thomas Jefferson's Josey Starner (South Dakota) finished 16th in the javelin, and Conestoga's Isabella Hogue played a hand in Nebraska Wesleyan's second-place finish in the sprint medley.
Check out the full results from Friday's action here.