(Carroll) -- The Clarinda A’s held off the Carroll Merchants for a pair of wins on Thursday.
The A’s won 2-0 and 13-1.
In the 2-0 win, Will Walsh had an RBI while Tyler Large contributed two hits, and Tab Tracy and Garrison Weiss each one hit and scored one run.
Maryville alum Adam Becker threw six innings with one hit while striking out four and walking two. Stanton graduate Colby Royal pitched one inning of relief.
The offense put up 12 hits in the 13-1 win, led by four hits from Will Walsh. Walsh finished the contest with a double six RBI while Conagher Sands had doubled twice and had one RBI.
Tab Tracy had a double and an RBI while Max Petersen plated two, and Nathan Barksdale contributed two hits. Aidan Garrett and Kam Kelton each doubled in the win.
Brian Kraft struck out seven on two hits in six innings for the A’s (10-3), who return to action on Friday against Chillicothe.