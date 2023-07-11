Bedford Bulldogs logo

(KMAland) -- Bedford Community School District has been accepted to join the Corner Conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Bedford previously approved a move to the league during a recent school board meeting. On Tuesday, the Corner Conference Principals made the move official.

Bedford, currently in the Pride of Iowa Conference, was a prior member of the Corner Conference from the 1992-93 school year to 2000-01. They will join East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Sidney and Stanton. Griswold was the last addition to the league in 2018.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.