(KMAland) -- Bedford Community School District has been accepted to join the Corner Conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Bedford previously approved a move to the league during a recent school board meeting. On Tuesday, the Corner Conference Principals made the move official.
Bedford, currently in the Pride of Iowa Conference, was a prior member of the Corner Conference from the 1992-93 school year to 2000-01. They will join East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Sidney and Stanton. Griswold was the last addition to the league in 2018.