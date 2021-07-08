(Bedford) -- The Bedford baseball team opens the Class 1A postseason with an old friend on Saturday, and they hope their continued progression pays dividends when they do so.
"This has been a young team," Coach Frank Sefrit said. "There's a lot of inexperience yet. I'm proud of where we started and where we have come. We took a lot of lumps and had a lot of learning moments this season, but I feel like we are playing our best baseball right now. That's what every coach wants."
The Bulldogs (7-16) have only three seniors and graduated many pieces from last year's district finalist squad, so growing pains aren't suprising this season.
"The kids made the moments awfully big for themselves early on," Sefrit said. "Now, we are not making each play bigger than it is."
Despite their youth, the Bulldogs have found a way to win some tight games. Three of their seven victories are by one-run margins.
"The kids don't ever quit," Sefrit said. "They play hard all the time and are a joy to be around. That's something to build a program with. I can't tell you how proud I am."
Their lone contributing senior -- Dylan Swaney -- has been the straw that stirs the drink for Coach Sefrit's squad with a .361 batting average while also being the rock on the defensive side behind the dish.
"He's been catching for four years," Sefrit said. "We've started to rally behind his leadership."
Offensively, Noah Johnson leads the way with a .429/.562/.531 line while Silas Walston, Bryson Ewart, Shay Purdy, Logan Bucher, Micah Nally and Tristan Cummings have also stepped up.
Johnson has been their top pitcher, too. The junior owns a 5.90 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings of duty. Ewart, Cummings, Bucher, Nally, Klemit Olney, Quentin King, Hunter Pierce and Logan Moyer have also seen time on the bump for the Bulldogs.
"We are really starting to make teams uncomfortable at the plate and make them off-balance," Sefrit said. "We've made strides there more than anything."
The Bulldogs open their postseason journey with Pride of Iowa Conference foe Southwest Valley. Saturday's showdown in Anita marks the third meeting of the year between the two schools separated by 22 miles down Highway 148.
The two clashes couldn't have been any different, either. Southwest Valley won an 18-13 barnburner in their first meeting on May 27th while Bedford flipped the script with a 3-1 victory on June 22nd.
"We were very inexperienced the first time around," Sefrit said. "It wasn't a well-played game on either side. They improved a bunch, and so did we for the second game, so we played more solid than we have all year. They are a very salty team. They get after it, hit the ball and make plays. We are both evenly matched in my mind.
When push comes to shove on Saturday, Coach Sefrit hopes his team can once again display their resiliency.
"I think it comes down to who is better prepared and can handle that moment," he said. "I'm hoping those close games help us in that retrospect, so we can play the best game we can."
The winner of Southwest Valley/Bedford faces either Griswold or CAM in a district semifinal on Tuesday. Coach Sefrit made his comments on Thursday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.