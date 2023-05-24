(Bedford) -- Bedford baseball opened its season with an impressive win on Monday night.
The Bulldogs pounded 10 hits and got on base at a .364 clip in their season-opening 11-5 win over defending Corner Conference champion Fremont-Mills.
"I was impressed with how we came out and hit the ball," Bedford head coach Jason Bucher said. "It was a great start. The kids have been working hard. They've put in the cuts. They were eager to get into game mode. Just really impressed."
The 1-0 start is a step in the right direction. Bedford started last year 0-8 before finishing the season 7-16.
"It's huge," Bucher said. "We have a nice mix of younger and older kids. Getting the first win under our belt, the kids are thrilled. We'll take one game at a time and build on it."
Brody King went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI in their win over Fremont-Mills, Garrison Motsinger was 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Micah Nally homered and drove in four runs.
Graham Godsey, Tristen Cummings, Izaak Dukes, Silas Walston, Peyton Kreps and Quentin King also contributed to the offense.
"Our 10 hits were spread around," Bucher said. "I think on any given night, one through nine (could step up). We're getting them all to buy in. Micah's home run got us fired up. And Brody had a big triple. There were a lot of kids hitting the ball."
Sophomore Klemit Olney had a strong game with six strikeouts on five hits with three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Olney had a stellar freshman season with a 2.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched.
"Klemit works his tail off," Bucher said. "He's been hard at it since January. The other kids see that. It's nice having a kid confident and comfortable on the mound."
Nally, Motsinger, Logan Moyer, Tristen Cummings, Shay Purdy, Brody King, Quentin King and Braydon Hensley saw time on the bump last year.
"We've got a lot of arms," Bucher said. "We just have to find time for them to get on the mound."
Bedford is back in action Thursday against Lenox. They close the week on Friday against Southeast Warren.
"We just have to control what we can control," Bucher said. "We need to make sure we're making the plays we can make and not the silly mistakes."
Click below to hear the full interview with Bucher.