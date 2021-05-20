Bedford) -- The Bedford boys golf team will compete for a spot in the state golf tournament on Friday.
The Bulldogs earned that right with a Class 1A sectional championship in Lamoni last Friday.
"The kids are doing great," Coach Mark Morris said. "They've been enthusiastic all year. This is my first year, and it's been a great ride because of the kids. I told them we had one goal -- come out and have a good time."
Bedford's been on a tear lately with Pride of Iowa Conference and sectional titles to their name.
I really didn't know what to expect. Morris said. "They've gone out, worked hard, listened to me and done some of the things I've helped them with. I got to give all the credit to them. I don't do much coaching during the tournaments. I'm just there to keep their heads up and let them play."
Owen Lucas was the sectional champion in Lamoni last week with a 91.
"He just hung in there," Morris said. "He had a stretch where he had some trouble on some holes, but he gutted it out, got back on track and birdied the last hole."
Gage Godsey, Hunter Blackford, Austin Hanshaw, Logan Moyer and Tate Rowan have also been contributors in the Bulldogs' consistent lineup.
"All six have come through when they need to," Morris said. "In our last dual meet, we didn't use Owen's score and had a season-low for 9-hole. I never know who is going to come in with the score."
The Bulldogs hope their consistency can pay dividends Friday when they head to Anita for the Class 1A District Meet. They need to place in the top two to qualify for state.
"We've played it (Anita) twice this year," Morris said. "So the kids know the course. I've told the kids don't be too aggressive or too cautious. Don't worry about what everyone else is doing. Just play their game."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Morris.