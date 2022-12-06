(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys basketball team has raced to a 3-0 start thanks to steady contributions throughout the lineup.
The Bulldogs opened their season last week with wins over Essex, Murray and Lenox.
"We're obviously happy to be 3-0," Coach Tanner Peterman said. "We've done some things well, but we have some things we want to tighten up and improve on. We have a lot of good things to go back and review."
The Bulldogs had to replace last year's leading scorer, Owen Lucas. However, the next six scorers from last year's team return.
"We have two great seniors with a lot of starts under their belt," Peterman said. "That's been a big help for us. They're bringing in some good experience. That's helped out. It's proving to be helpful for us."
Senior Asher Weed paces Bedford's offense with 17.3 points per contest. Weed exploded for 26 points off four 3-pointers in Friday's win over Lenox. Weed has buried 53.3% of his 3-point tries and is shooting at a 57.1% clip.
"He's playing with a lot of confidence," Peterman said. "He got rolling in the Murray game, and that carried over. He's playing free. That's gone onto the other boys. They see how he's handling himself. It's been contagious."
Tristen Cummings and Cal Peterman add 8.7 points per game, while Silas Walston (8.0 PPG), Quentin King (7.3 PPG), Conner Nally (6.7 PPG) and Austin Hanshaw (6.0 PPG) have also been frequent contributors to the scoring.
Weed, Peterman and Walston highlight Bedford's rebounding efforts with 6.3 boards per contest, and Nally has been a dime-dishing machine with 5.0 assists per game.
The offense is gelling for Coach Peterman's team, but he wants to see improvements on the defensive end.
"We've noticed some defensive tweaks we want to make," Peterman said.
The Bulldogs have contests with North Nodaway (Tuesday), East Union (Friday), Nodaway Valley (December 13th), Sidney (December 15th), Stanton (December 19th) and East Mills (December 20th) before Christmas break.
"We talk about using each game as a building block to the next game," Peterman said. "We want to make sure we give an effort that moves the team forward every night. We'll try not to take any steps back and constantly move forward."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Peterman.