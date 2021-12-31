(Bedford) -- Balance, unselfishness and maturity has led to the Bedford boys matching last year's win total.
The Bulldogs come into the 2022 stretch of their schedule at 6-2 with wins over Essex, Lenox, North Nodaway, East Union, Nodaway Valley and East Mills.
"We are pleased with the boys and how hard they've worked," said Coach Frank Sefrit. "They are a great bunch of kids and never cease to amaze me. They've surprised a lot of people in the way they've learned the game of basketball. It's been a pleasant surprise, and the other teams we've played."
Bedford returned everyone from last year's 6-15 campaign.
"Last year was a great learning moment for us all," Sefrit said. "They learned to count on each other."
Close losses plagued the Bulldogs last season. They lost three games by one possession and seven contests by less than 10 points.
"I don't know if we won a single close game last year," Sefrit said. "That burnt them a little bit, and they are learning to pull off those games because they are a little more mature."
Last year's experiences helped the chemistry, too.
"They move the ball well," Sefrit said. "And I'm very happy with where the defense is right now."
The chemistry and cohesiveness are also evident in the box score. Bedford has three players averaging double figures: Owen Lucas (11.2 PPG), Silas Walston (10.8 PPG) and Asher Weed (10.3). Tristen Cummings isn't far behind with 7.5 points per game, and Clay Savage has stepped up by chipping in 6.7 points per contest.
"We are a hard matchup," Sefrit said. "If you back off, they shoot. If you come out, they will get it to the hole. We take advantage of mismatches, and they are very unselfish. They want to score, but they don't care if it's me, you or the pope. They don't care. When you have that unselfishness, the ball is distributed well, and the kids take advantage of that."
The Bulldogs are on their way to a turnaround season, which continues on Tuesday when they host Southwest Valley, followed by a road stand on Friday against bitter rival Mount Ayr.
"Southwest Valley is a tough team," Sefrit said. "They are athletic and long. So they will be a tough test right out of the gate. Then we jump out of the frying pan into the fire with Mount Ayr. Coach (Bret) Ruggles always has them playing well, and their defense is stifling. We don't like to look too far ahead because it's just one game at a time, but it will be a tough second half for sure."
Check out the full interview with Coach Sefrit below.