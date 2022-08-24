(Bedford) -- A Bedford team loaded with returning starters will take the field for the first time in 2022 against Lamoni Friday.
The Bulldogs, who went 4-5 last year, won their final two games of the 2021 season and are looking to carry that momentum into the start of the new campaign with a lot of familiar faces on the depth chart.
“The nice thing is we have quite a few guys coming back,” Bedford head coach Jeremy Nally said. “We’re able to add some wrinkles to what we did last year, so it’s one of those deals where you kind of learn what kids you have and what best suits them, and hopefully we can move that way.”
There won’t be much learning needed for this year’s Bedford squad, as the Bulldogs return their quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver from a season ago.
Tristen Cummings is back under center for his senior season. Cummings completed 37% percent of his passes for 783 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
“I feel like Cummings has already taken a step up from last year,” Nally said. “He’s playing with a little more confidence and he’s got a little more swagger.”
Cummings will have the luxury of throwing to both of his best pass-catchers from, Shay Purd and Asher Weed, who both averaged over 20 yard per catch last year.
Running back Silas Watson, who was arguably the biggest contributor to the offense last year, returns for his second season as Bedford's primary ball carrier.
Watson rushed for 811 yard and nine touchdowns on just over 100 carries in 2021. With his rushing pedigree already established, the Bulldogs will look to work him into a versatile role this year.
“We’ll use [Watson] more in the passing game,” Nally said. “That’s an area where I feel like he’s improved this offseason in terms of running routes and being able to catch the ball. We kind of subbed him out and didn’t use him a lot in the passing game last year but he’s had a really good offseason.”
Bedford’s defensive unit endured a coaching change last year but have settled into the new scheme through the summer and will look to execute that scheme on a higher level in 2022.
“Last year was a little switch in defensive philosophy,” Nally said. “We brought on Greg Sleep to help with the defense and he kind of changed some things. Last year was a little bit of a learning process but I feel like right now our kids are moving faster, they’re playing with more speed because they understand it better. We’re playing with just a little bit of a quicker step in getting to the ball.”
The Bulldogs return three of last year’s top four leading tacklers in Purdy, Watson and Braydon Daly.
With the offseason in the books, the Bulldogs now shift their focus to a Week 1 matchup against Lamoni, who’s under the tutelage of a brand new staff.
“We’ve kind of run against different sets in practice because they have a new coaching staff over there, so we’re not quite sure what they’ll run,” Nally said.
One thing that is certain is the fact that Kalvin Brown will be a major part of Lamoni’s offensive attack. The senior back rushed for 575 yards and five touchdowns last season.
“[Brown was a good running back for them last year, but we’re not sure how they’ll utilize him this year,” Nally said. “We’ve just gone against every set we can defensively and offensively just to have the kids prepared for whatever they may run.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Lamoni’s home field at Graceland University to kick off their season at 7 P.M. Friday.
Ryan Olson will be in Lamoni on Friday, providing reports from the Bedford/Lamoni matchup. Listen to all of KMA’s Week 1 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday from 6:15 P.M. to midnight.
Hear the full interview with Nally below.