(Bedford) -- Bedford's head-turning start met -- and passed -- its toughest test on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) stayed perfect with a 58-50 win over Nodaway Valley in a pivotal Pride of Iowa Conference boys basketball clash.
"Anytime you can get a conference win is a great thing," Coach Tanner Peterman said. "We just want to make sure we're learning from what we had handed to us. We have things to look at, but it's good to get a tough one that tests us and shows us our weak points."
"This is definitely going to boost morale," junior Silas Walston said.
Walston and Conner Nally highlighted Bedford's night with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Their success came after Asher Weed -- Bedford's leading scorer entering Tuesday night -- drew the attention of Nodaway Valley's pressing defense throughout the night.
"I hit some shots in the beginning," Nally said. "Then I realized I wasn't hitting, so I tried to distribute the best I could."
"They have some talented big guys, so we knew we had some tough tests," Walston said. "Their zone made it harder. We tried to get as many post touches as we could."
Weed finished the night with seven points, while Tristen Cummings contributed eight.
Walston complemented his 15-point outing with 11 rebounds.
"Rebounding is about having to want to do it," Walston said. "You have to work as hard as you can. Rebounding is huge and can win you games."
"He hits the boards hard," Peterman said. "He's a high-energy guy."
Bedford led 17-14 after the first quarter. Nodaway Valley briefly led early in the second quarter, but Bedford regained the lead and took a 32-27 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs never trailed in the second half, but had to hold off constant pressure from Nodaway Valley. Bedford grew the lead to 11 points early in the third quarter, but Nodaway Valley trimmed it to 43-41 heading into the fourth.
The Wolverines (2-2, 2-1) had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth, but Bedford responded with eight of the next nine to grow their advantage to 51-42. Nodaway Valley got the deficit to 53-50, but a pair of free throws from Walston regrew the lead to multiple possessions, sealing Bedford's win.
"Those were big free throws for us," Peterman said. "We kept working. We continued to grind it out."
Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley with a game-high 18 points, while Avery Phillipi and Doug Berg dropped 10 points each. The Wolverines get Martensdale-St. Mary's on Thursday.
Bedford is now halfway to last year's win total. The Bulldogs' early success indicates they should be a player in the Pride of Iowa Conference race.
They get some stern non-conference in the next seven days when they face Sidney (Thursday), Stanton (Monday) and East Mills (Tuesday). It's only December, but each game could go a long way in determining the Bulldogs' postseason path.
"We're happy to be 6-0, but we can't rest on that," Peterman said. "We're just trying to push forward to the next game. Hopefully, we can get to Christmas break with an effort we can be proud of."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Nally, Walston and Coach Peterman.