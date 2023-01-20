(Bedford) -- Bedford girls basketball is in the middle of a growing and rebuilding season under first-year head coach Robin Wilmarth.
The Bulldogs (3-11) have played well in their last two games, picking up a win last Friday over Southeast Warren before hanging in with a solid Central Decatur squad this past Tuesday.
“It’s been fun,” Coach Wilmarth told KMA Sports. “They’re young, and they’re growing. I don’t have any returnees from the varsity squad last year, so I’m basically working with the JV from last year. They’re hard workers, and they hustle. I’ve seen improvements throughout the year.”
Bedford’s starting lineup has included juniors Jaynee Snethen, Bridgett Murphy and Kendra Sleep in all 14 games this season while fellow juniors Cadence Perkins and Lexi Gray have started all but one game. Freshmen Talyn Rowan and Alexis Perkins have one start each, freshman Macy Musich has played in all but three games and freshman Eliza Johnson and sophomores Kylie Lawson and Destiny Lewis have seen some varsity time.
“Cadence Perkins does well leading the team,” Wilmarth said. “It’s hard to get another strong point guard to help her, but she does well. I struggle getting her and Kendra Sleep out of the game because they are hard to replace. (Murphy) is strong on the wing, and there’s a lot of times where she has a mismatch because she’s so quick and tall. Lexi Gray is really a good defender.”
Statistically, Alexis Perkins leads the team with 9.2 points per game while Murphy (8.0 PPG) and Sleep (7.4 PPG) are also among the top three scorers most nights. Perkins also leads the team with 14.7 rebounds per game, and Sleep pulls in 12.6 boards on average. Cadence Perkins leads with 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
“When they’re relaxed and out there doing the stuff I see in practice is (when I see the most success),” Wilmarth said. “Sometimes the nerves get to them. They’re high school girls. When they are playing well, they’re relaxed, having fun and smiling. It’s fun to watch.”
Bedford is back in action later Friday evening at Wayne before a difficult closing stretch that includes home games with Fremont-Mills and Southwest Valley and road trips to Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr. Five of the six remaining opponents have at least nine wins this year.
“Our defense is strong,” Wilmarth said. “We don’t really struggle on defense. It’s just scoring that we struggle with. We need to get shots up during practice and outside of practice, get the ball in our hands and go out and play like I know we can.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Wilmarth linked below.