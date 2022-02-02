(Lenox) -- The Bedford/Lenox wrestling team has their sights set on a championship this weekend at their Class 1A sectional in Oakland.
The program comes into Saturday's sectional with some momentum after a team championship at last week's Quad State Classic in Maryville. Bedford/Lenox posted 254 points and had four champions.
"We really showed up to wrestle like we've done all year," said co-head coach Jared O'Riley.
Bedford/Lenox had four freshmen, two sophomores, three juniors and two seniors in their lineup at Maryville. Coach O'Riley said his team's younger wrestlers particularly impressed him, a common theme this season.
"It's been amazing to watch them grow since day one," O'Riley said. "They are head and tails above everything I ever imagined. We've pushed the pace and wore our opponents down."
The continued improvement led them to a team title at Maryville, a Pride of Iowa Conference championship, a 16-3 dual record and a No. 11 ranking.
"It helps when we can fill most of the weights," O'Riley said. "We lost our 113-pounder (Jaycee Fitzgerald) and 220-pounder (Dawson Marshall), but everybody just stepped in, got bonus points and won matches."
Senior Devin Whipple leads Bedford/Lenox's lineup. Whipple, a two-time state qualifier and one-time medalist, is 24-4 on the year with a No. 9 ranking by IAWrestle. Whipple's season has had some ups and downs, but he always seems to kick it up a notch when the postseason rolls around.
"It started off slow for him," O'Riley said. "He went through some sickness and injuries, but he's getting back to the mindset he needs to be in to take care of business."
Mizael Gomez (106), Chase England (120), Dylan Stein (126), Dalton Kitzman (138), Conner Fitzgerald (145), Trenton Beck (152), Izaak Dukes (170), Jake Cox (182) and Xavier Adamson (195) also have winning records heading into the postseason.
Coach O'Riley says his team is staying focused on the task at hand this weekend.
"We like to leave this week open so we can go over everything we need to in practice," he said. "We can go hard when we need to, or go light and get the guys' minds right for the weekend."
Bedford/Lenox enters as the favorite to win the sectional but will have to fend off AC/GC, East Mills, East Union, Griswold, Riverside, Southwest Valley and West Central Valley.
"A team championship is our goal," O'Riley said. "I know everybody has their individual goal, but we as coaches want to get that championship on Saturday and get as many through (to districts) as we can."
Check out the full interview with Coach O'Riley below.