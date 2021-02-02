(Lenox) -- After a season that originally did not have high expectations, the Bedford/Lenox wrestling squad is hopeful for a sectional championship this Saturday.
"It's been a rollercoaster of a season," Co-Coach Jared O'Riley said. "We fought sickness, injuries and snow days, but it's flown by. I can't believe sectionals are here already."
Bedford/Lenox is coming off a team championship at Maryville's Tournament, their latest of strong tournament showings in a season that has exceeded expectations.
"The expectations were fairly low because of COVID. We were pretty much day-to-day," O'Riley said. "Looking back, the expectations have definitely exceeded whatever I thought."
They have also had a strong dual season with an 18-5 dual record and are currently ranked No. 23 in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association's Dual Team Rankings.
"We got some kids back off injuries and grades," O'Riley said. "For the first time since I've been coaching, we are at a full lineup. It's nice to go out there and compete. It gets the kids to be excited and to win those duals."
Junior Devin Whipple has been the leader for Coach O'Riley's squad. The junior, who medaled at 285 pounds last year, is currently 35-3 on the year and ranked No. 3 in Class 1A
"He's Mr. Reliable," O'Riley said about Whipple. "He goes out there and takes care of business."
Mizael Gomez is 26-12 on 106 pounds, Dalton Kitzman is 21-9 at 132 pounds while Terence Sheley (138), Andrew Kennan (152), Jake Cox (160), Jed Weaver (170) and Dawson Marshall (220) have also had strong seasons.
Bedford/Lenox will now turn their attention to the Class 1A Sectional 14 Meet in Corning, where they will join Southwest Valley, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, East Union, Griswold, Mount Ayr and Treynor with trips to districts on the line.
They enter the meet with a shot at qualifying for regional duals, which they can do if they win their sectional.
"Our number one goal is to win the tournament as a team," O'Riley said. "I think we are sitting pretty good. Mount Ayr will probably be our biggest rival, but we beat them down in Maryville by three points. Our kids know what they need to do."
The complete interview with Coach O'Riley can be heard below.