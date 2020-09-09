(Bedford) -- One thing is for certain in the early part of this football season: the Bedford Bulldogs have been tested.
Bedford currently sits at 0-2 following losses to KMAland 8-man No. 1 CAM and No. 3 Fremont-Mills.
"One good thing about playing good football teams right off the jump, is that you don't get any false sense of security with where you're at," said Bedford co-Coach Matt Ambrose. "You learn and your weaknesses are exposed very publicly. That's what we've experienced in the last two weeks."
The Bulldogs have struggled to move the ball and score points in the early going, racking up just 255 yards of total offense through two weeks with just eight points. Bedford will look to right the ship this week against Stanton-Essex, who is 1-1 after a blowout win over East Union in week one and a loss to East Mills in week two.
"They put up a lot of points in the week one contest and then they had a hard-fought game with East Mills in week two," said Ambrose. "We've got an opportunity to see them when they are rolling and what they like to do when things are really going their way. We've also been able to see what they are going to lean on in a big game when things are tight."
Ambrose’s defense will be tasked with slowing down the Vikings’ offense, led by Logan Roberts, who is averaging over 10 yards per tote with four touchdowns.
"We'd like to tackle them, that's going to be our first goal, which is something we've struggled with," said Ambrose. "We need to keep leverage and backside pursuit angles. I've seen a couple plays where they toss it to their back one way, he strings the defense out and then cuts back against and takes it a long way. They definitely have that ability, just like the first two teams we played did. That's a major concern: keeping the edge, but keeping the backside pursuit with leverage to stop the cutback."
Caelan Debban will be in Bedford Friday night providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Ambrose below.