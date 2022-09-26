(Bedford) – The Bedford football team is back over .500 following a close win last week as they gear up for a key district matchup with East Mills.
The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with a late touchdown and defensive stop to beat Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30-26 last week.
"I really liked that our kids were resilient," said Head Coach Jeremy Nally. "We gave up some big plays and our cornerbacks had to have short memories. It seemed like every time we got some footing, they had a big play to one of their receivers. Their quarterback was phenomenal and did a good job, but our kids stayed the course and, in the end, gave themselves a chance to win. We finally won one of those tight ones."
Nally credits his team’s mental approach to the game in order to come out on top in a tight battle.
"I'm super proud of the kids," said Nally. "As a coach, the kids put in all that work. It's nice to see it pay off. I felt like there really hasn't been a lot of close games the last couple years where we've come out on top. It was nice to finally get one and see some excitement with the boys starting to believe in what they're doing."
Up next, the Bulldogs return to district play against East Mills in a game that has big implications in the postseason picture.
"They're super scrappy on defense," said Nally. "They just fly to the ball. On offense, you've always got to account for (Ryan) Stortenbecker. He's a phenomenal athlete. And they some good receivers outside in (Mason) Crouse and (Davis) McGrew. Their quarterback (Zach Thornburg) is a good little athlete."
Nally says he wants to see his team reinforce its commitment to running the ball and keeping the East Mills offense off the field.
"We've got to try and stay balanced," said Nally. "We need to do a little better job with our run game. I felt like we struggled on getting where we needed to be Friday night, as far as the run game. That will be a big thing we work on this week."
You can hear reports from Malvern Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Nally below.