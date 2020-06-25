Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.