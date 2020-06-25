(Bedford) -- Brennan Sefrit's 12 strikeouts and some timely hitting by the Bedford offense propelled the Bulldogs to an 8-5 win over Nodaway Valley Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
The victory for the Bulldogs comes nine days after Nodaway Valley handed them their first win of the season.
"I'm real proud of the kids," Coach Frank Sefrit said. "It's a great chemistry we've had as a team. They're starting to gel together and really taking to heart some of the things we've been practicing."
Bedford (4-2, 3-1) finally pieced together a complete game with stellar pitching and opportunistic hitting -- with 14 total hits.
"It's the most complete game we've had so far," Sefrit said. "We've had nights where we hit the ball well and didn't pitch well and we've had nights where we pitched well, but couldn't hit the ball. Tonight we put it all together."
The complete pitching performance came in large part from Brennan Sefrit -- who struck out 12 batters in six innings of action. Sefrit allowed five earned runs and seven hits in the victory, his third of the season.
"It feels good," Brennan said. "Just getting better and better every day. It feels good to win."
The offense was sparked by catcher Dylan Swaney. Swaney kept his strong start going with three hits and two RBIs. Two of Swaney's three hits were doubles.
"I'm just putting the bat out there, putting the ball in play and giving me a chance to get on base," Swaney said.
Sefrit had two hits of his own while underclassmen Shay Purdy and Silas Walston showed some poise. Purdy posted three hits and two runs. Walston notched three hits and two RBIs.
"They were seeing the ball and hitting," Coach Sefrit said. "Just being aggressive at the plate. I'm really with what they've done. When you're seeing the ball well and put the bat on it, anything can happen."
Tristan Cummings and Jordan Perkins also had a hit apiece for the Bulldogs.
Nodaway Valley scored a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Bedford responded with two runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of an RBI from Walston and a sac-fly from Quentin King. The Bulldogs added one in the third and three in the fourth to extend their lead to 6-1. Nodaway Valley trimmed the deficit to 6-4 with a three-run sixth inning, but Bedford countered with two of their own to take an 8-4 lead into the seventh.
Sefrit was pulled from the mound for Tanner Snethen. Nodaway Valley managed to plate one in the seventh and had the bases loaded but flew into a double play to end the game and seal the victory for Bedford.
The Wolverines (4-5, 2-4) managed seven hits. Caden DeVault and Mason Menefee had two hits apiece. Nodaway Valley will now turn their attention to tomorrow's contest against Central Decatur.
Bedford will host Wayne tomorrow before traveling to Coon Rapids-Bayard Saturday. Coach Sefrit is hoping his team can continue to improve over the next few weeks, but not peak.
"The whole key is to not peak too early," Sefrit said. "The whole point is to peak July 11th, so that's really when we want to start peaking."
Complete interviews with the Sefrits and Swaney can be heard below.