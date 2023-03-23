(Bedford) -- The Bedford Bulldogs golf teams are back on the course and looking for low scores this Spring.
The Bulldogs return five of six starters on the boys team.
“It’s gonna be stiff competition with all of them together,” Bedford head coach Mark Morris said. “They’re all just about the same as far as how they golf and the numbers they turn in. The past two years, it’s always been ‘next man up.’ Somebody seems to have a bad night but someone else steps up in that place. I’m very encouraged with this group I have.”
Micah Johnson, Logan Moyer, Austin Hanshaw, Tim Rogers and Hunter Blackford highlight the group of returners from last season.
In his freshman campaign, Johnson turned in the second-best 9-hole and 18-hole averages on the team.
“I expect [Johnson] to be right up there,” Morris siad. “He really works at his game hard and he’s always got a smile on his face, which I love. He’s a very coachable young man. His attitude toward the game is great. He does get a little down on himself sometimes, but as a coach I try to make sure they’re not getting their mind in their own way.”
Just two girls, Kendra Sleep and Kynlee Kimpson, will make up the girls team for the Bulldogs this year, but both of them bring a lot of experience.
“Both the girls I have out started as freshmen,” Morris said. “This is their junior year and they’ve come a long way since their first year. I expect more growth out of both of them. They both hit the golf course several times during the summer.”
With weather constantly being a question mark in the Spring season, Bedford will look to remain consistent through the first month of the schedule.
“We wanna play our best golf, everybody does,” Morris said. “But, we all know golf is a funny game. Some days you have it, some days you don’t. Right now, early in the year, it’s cold, it’s windy, so the main thing is to try to stay down the middle of the fairway. You don’t need to hit long, just keep the ball in play and work on short game.”
Bedford will first tee it up in a road meet against Southwest Valley April 6.
Click below to hear the full interview with Morris from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.