(Bedford) — The 2021 version of the Bedford football team features a handful of new faces and a strong tilt to start the year.
Following a 1-6 campaign last year, the Bulldogs will look to start the year off on the right foot when they host KMAland 8-man No. 6 Lamoni Friday night. Bedford returns both guys who saw time at quarterback last year in Dawson Stream and Tristen Cummings, but must replace leading rusher Eli Morris and several contributors along the line.
It’s a stiff first test for Coach Jeremy Nally’s squad in a schedule full of strong opponents.
"Just looking at old game film, it's obvious their quarterback really jumps out at you," said Nally. "He's a good track guy, but he's also a good football player. He's very dynamic. They're just physical, they're tough and they are coming downhill all the time.”
Bedford will have to find a way to stop Lamoni quarterback Javin Stevenson, who accounted for 1,487 total yards and 32 touchdowns last season.
"We're going to have to stay in our lanes and make sure we're getting eight guys to the ball," said Nally. "We definitely need to know where (Stevenson) is at all times. At the same time, they have other athletes and we can't them hurt us either."
On offense, the Bulldogs will need to replace Morris’ 654 yards on the ground, but return a large chunk of production up and down the lineup.
"We're going to have to be sound and disciplined up front," said Nally. "We need to make sure we're doing our job and not trying to do too much. That worries me a little bit with new guys out there, that we may have guys trying to do too much and then we get out over our toes a little bit."
With a squad that’s inexperienced in spots, Nally says they will look for improvement week-to-week.
"We need to continue to get stronger," said Nally. "That's been a point of emphasis with the weight room and making sure everyone is in there. Also, tackling and blocking and getting better each week. We've got a ways to go with a lot of young guys, but everyday we need to come out there and get better at it."
Jay Soderberg will be in Bedford Friday with reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.