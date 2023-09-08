(Bedford) -- Bedford football's first win over Taylor County rival Lenox in 2,520 days came in thrilling fashion Friday night.
The KMA Sports State Rankings No. 9 Bulldogs avenged some recent demons with a 41-30 win over the No. 4 Tigers.
"We played a good team," Bedford head coach Jeremy Nally said. "We had to face adversity. Our guys kept their composure and kept fighting. I couldn't be prouder of our senior leadership. This was definitely a measuring stick to see where we're at in the state."
"We got the trophy back," senior running back Silas Walston said. "This is the greatest feeling. We hope to carry this on."
Bedford's first win over Lenox since October 14th, 2016 looked like it might come easy after a stellar first half, as the Bulldogs scored on their first four drives to race to a 29-6 lead.
A blocked punt set up the Bulldogs' opening score -- a touchdown run by Walston. Lenox countered with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 8-6, but Bedford scored on its next three drives with two touchdowns from Garrison Motsinger and another score from Walston.
"When it's Bedford and Lenox, you have to show up," Walston said. "If you don't show up, the other team will beat you. We decided to show up and show our physicality."
"We were really focused," Coach Nally said. "I thought we came out and got on things. That kept feeding us. We had them on their heels."
Lenox got a big momentum swing late in the first half when Jordan Martin-England took a kick 79 yards for a touchdown to cut the Tigers' deficit to 29-12 at the half.
Bedford fumbled the second half's opening kick, and the Tigers took advantage of the short field with a touchdown run from quarterback Gabe Funk to trim the deficit to 29-18. A defensive stand and a 73-yard run by Funk whittled the margin to 29-24 late in the third quarter.
Another Bedford fumble gave Lenox a short field, and the Tigers took their first lead of the game with a touchdown run by Funk with 2:44 left in the third.
In the moment, Lenox's flurry of points mirrored last year's contest, where Lenox outscored Bedford 30-0 down the stretch to erase a 19-point deficit.
"I said, 'Not again. We cannot let this happen again,'" Walston said. "We rallied. It was up to us to change the tide of the game."
History didn't repeat itself Friday night as the Bulldogs responded with a go-ahead drive, capped by a touchdown run from quarterback Conner Nally.
"I just told our boys we needed to calm down," Nally said. "We lived in the moment. Our boys up front did a great job. We just kept grinding and pushed the ball forward."
Bedford forced a Lenox punt and sealed the victory with a 13-play, 74-yard drive that ended with another touchdown run from Nally in the final minutes to secure the win.
"It shows our resiliency," Coach Nally said of his team's strong finish. "It would have been easy to just go to the sideline, lick our wounds and move on. This group was determined and kept fighting. Our kids just made the adjustments."
Bedford's offense rushed for 309 yards. Motsinger used his speed to lead the efforts with 118 yards and two scores on 21 carries.
"It was a good night," Motsinger said. "Our line was the reason. They led us through. We trusted them and did our job."
Walston churned for 104 yards and two scores on 18 hauls, while Nally posted 63 yards and two scores behind the stellar blocking of Tate Rowan, Miles White, Gavin Neely, Brody King, Hunter Nourse and Cal Peterman.
"The kids did a good job of holding their blocks," Coach Nally said. "I am super stoked about how our line played. They did a good job giving those guys holes."
Mostinger and Ashton Nally added interceptions for the Bedford defense.
Funk highlighted Lenox's offense with four rushing touchdowns. The Tigers' defeat is their first regular-season loss since September 25th, 2020, snapping an 18-game streak. It also ended Lenox's run of five consecutive wins over Bedford.
"We wanted this one," Conner Nally said. "They've had it for the last five years."
Lenox (2-1, 0-1) will return to action next week against Mormon Trail. Bedford is now 3-0 for the first time since 2016. They're also 2-0 in 8-Player District 8. The Bulldogs look for another win next week when they host East Union on homecoming.
"We have to be focused every week," Coach Nally said. "Our focus is on East Union. We'll enjoy this one because it's a big win, but it doesn't mean anything if we lay an egg."
