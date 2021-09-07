(Bedford) -- One of the most pleasant surprises in KMAland football comes from Bedford, where the Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start heading into a Week 3 showdown with their Taylor County rival.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-0 with a dominant 52-0 victory over Griswold on Friday.
"I thought our defense played well," head coach Jeremy Nally said. "We were a little more physical than we've been the last couple of weeks. I think we are starting to see a little growth."
Bedford's win over Griswold doubled their win total from a year ago.
"We had a lot of question marks in a lot of areas," Nally said. "But the kids have done a good job being put in different roles and running with it. We've tried to build on that each week and make the most of each opportunity."
The defense has been opportunistic and stingy, allowing only 28 points and forcing eight turnovers, including three fumble recoveries and two touchdowns from senior Carter DeMott.
"We are attacking downhill, and good things seem to happen," Nally said. "The ball has been bouncing our way."
Offensively, junior quarterback Tristen Cummings leads the offense. Cummings has thrown for 161 yards and four scores and added a rushing score as well.
"He does a good job of keeping everyone calm," Nally said. "He's hitting wide-open receivers. He's getting better each week and becoming more comfortable."
Juniors Gage Godsey and Asher Weed have been on the receiving end of two receiving scores each.
The combo of Silas Walston and Logan Bucher has sparked the Bulldogs' rushing attack. Walston has 221 yards and four scores on 21 totes while Bucher has rushed for 101 yards and three scores on 10 carries for a Bedford offense that averages 7.5 yards per haul.
"Silas is a big back, and he runs downhill," Nally said. "If we put him in open spaces, we like our chances. They both bring something that helps our team."
After a 2-0 start, it's no surprise the confidence is high in Bedford.
"It really helps," Coach Nally said. "You can see them gaining more confidence. I'm hoping that translates. We will see on Friday."
The KMA No. 7 Bulldogs need every bit of confidence heading into Friday's clash with Taylor County counterpart: Lenox.
Friday's rivalry showdown -- affectionately coined the Back Forty Battle -- marks the 89th contest between Bedford and Lenox. They have been battling since 1920 (Lenox won that game, 83-0), but the Back Forty Battle had a 13-year dormancy from 2003 to 2016 when Lenox moved down to 8-player. The Bulldogs moved down in 2016, re-igniting one of KMAland's oldest rivalries. Lenox leads the series 53-28-7 and has won the last three, including a 46-6 win last season.
"It goes both ways," Coach Nally said about the rivalry. "Every year, our kids are excited to play them. We need to make it a rivalry. And to do that, we need to win a couple."
The KMA No. 3 Tigers have been dominant in wins over Seymour and East Mills, averaging 70 points and 324 rushing yards per game. Their success in the ground game comes behind a monstrous and physical offensive line, which could pose problems for Bedford's defense.
"They are big and can move," said Coach Nally. "We have to hope our quickness can cause them some problems and make them adjust. If we stay in our lanes and do our jobs, we can cause some fits."
Offensively, Nally feels his team must match Lenox's tenacity in the trenches.
"Our line is young," he said. "There's a lot of areas to improve. I want to see them step up against the level of competition we are going to see Friday and have a good game."
Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson have the call Friday night on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nally.