(Bedford) -- Bedford two-way lineman Micah Nally is set to play football at the next level with Simpson.
“It started last year,” Nally said. “I went on a visit on Junior Day, and I talked with the prior coaching staff there. In the middle of this recruiting process, they had a switch up at coaching. So, this year I went and met with (Simpson head coach Reed Hoskins) and (offensive coordinator Quincy Griffith). They’re all great guys as far as I can tell.”
Nally’s recruiting process was somewhat tied to teammate, classmate and self-described best friend Quentin King, who recently talked with KMA Sports about his own decision to play at Simpson.
“It’s going to be really fun and a really good experience for us both,” Nally said. “I can’t wait. Just playing football with him for eight years now, the improvement he’s made has really out to me. He’s a hard worker and a great teammate.”
Along with the chance to continue playing with his long-time friend and teammate, Nally said there was plenty more that stood out about Simpson.
“The facilities are all nice there,” he said. “That was a big thing that popped out to me. Then me and Quentin went and stayed the night there with some of their players. They’re all great guys and great people.”
While Nally worked on both sides of the ball this past season for the Bulldogs, he will focus on the offensive side and on the interior offensive line in the future.
“They need size,” he said. “That’s what they kept telling me. My freshman year (at Bedford) I came in as a big guy and not really an athlete. I stuck with the plyos and track and slowly got more athletic and more agile.”
Nally plans to continue working hard to continue his improvement at the next level with the Storm.
“This has always been a big goal of mine,” he said. “My dad (Bedford head coach Jeremy Nally) has been a football coach my whole life, so I’ve been working for this the past four to six years. Seeing it become a reality is really nice to get that satisfaction of knowing I can go to the next level. I want to be a great teammate (at Simpson). I feel like I want to get stronger, stay in shape and get more athletic. Hopefully, I can help them turn things around there.”
Listen to the full interview with Nally on his college decision below.