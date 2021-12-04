(Bedford) -- An effort coined by Coach Frank Sefrit as unselfish got the job done for Bedford on Friday night, edging Lenox 60-44 in Pride of Iowa Conference action.
The win was Bedford's first over Lenox in nearly two years and came behind a balanced offense and a monster third-quarter run.
"We got down early and weren't very aggressive in the first half," Sefrit said. "That made a huge difference in the way we played. It allowed our kids to use their strengths to do some things we wanted to get done."
Asher Weed led the charge for Bedford on Friday, dropping 19 points.
"It was a tough battle," Weed said. "We game-planned well. Coach had us running the offense we just put in this year, we executed, and we won."
Weed was one of four Bedford players to finish the night in double figures, along with Owen Lucas (15), Tristen Cummings (11) and Silas Walston (10).
"We knew we had to battle the whole game," Lucas said. "We were more aggressive than them, beat them to the rebounds and beat them to the hoop. That's why we won."
Sefrit attributes his team's balanced attack to their selfless approach.
"I don't know who we are yet, and I don't think they know yet," he said. "They're trying to figure out how to score and who will be that guy. Right now, they are very unselfish. They don't care who scores, and that goes 11 deep. I'm very proud of them and that's the key we have going for us right now."
The Bulldogs started on a 6-0 run, but Lenox rallied and scored the next 10. A putback by Lucas at the horn whittled Bedford's halftime deficit to 23-20 and gave the Bulldogs some momentum heading into halftime.
They took advantage of the newfound surge and rattled off a 22-4 third quarter to turn a deficit into a 42-27 lead. The Bulldogs held off Lenox's comeback attempt in the fourth.
"Two things, the offensive boards and second-chance shots helped," he said. "On the defensive end, we kept them in front of us, and that helped."
Bedford eliminated Lenox's three-point opportunities in the second half.
"We were playing soft in our man defense," Sefrit said. "We told them to take another step forward and closeout harder. It wasn't anything special. We just told them to be a little more aggressive."
Samson Adams paced Lenox with 18 points in the defeat but fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Carter Reed dropped 13 points off four triples in the first half but did not score in the second half. Gabe Funk added seven points and eight boards. Lenox (2-1) returns to action on Tuesday against Mount Ayr.
The win propels Bedford to 2-0 on the year. They will look to move to 3-0 on Thursday when they host North Nodaway. Coach Sefrit's bunch is far from a finished product, but he likes their trajectory.
"I think this is a start," Sefrit said. "I'll go back and look at film. We have to learn to score more efficiently than we are right now."
