(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys basketball team survived a bevy of momentum swings to come out on top of Mount Ayr 55-44.
The Bulldogs (10-1) prevailed in a crucial Pride of Iowa Conference matchup against the Raiders (7-2) but were neck and neck early and even behind headed into the final quarter. But, a massive late-game surge pushed Bedford to victory.
"I'm just really proud of how we worked through the adversity there," said Bedford Head Coach Tanner Peterman. "We came out strong, and they made a run on us there, and the third quarter was kind of ugly for us. But, we managed to muster up a little bit of gumption there and make our own run to work through that."
Senior Asher Weed was leading the way offensively for the Bulldogs, who tallied 18 points on the night, the majority of which came from deep, and seven rebounds.
"At first, I came out flat and not making shots, and then I started making some, and it just kept building," said Weed. "Then in the third quarter, I missed one and got down on myself. But, then I got more aggressive in the fourth quarter and finished it out."
"He's our guy," said Peterman. "Everybody looks to him because he's a great leader, a great kid, and a great friend of these boys. We ask a lot of him, and he responds, so I can't say enough about how hard Asher works and the load that he carries for us."
Additionally, during the first half, the Bulldogs' defense came out firing holding a Raiders' offense averaging 70 points per game to just 20 first-half points, which also allowed Bedford to score the final nine points of the first quarter.
"We knew it was going to be on the defensive end where we had to win this because they've got some really good players there that can put up some points," said Peterman. "Obviously, Jaixen (Frost) is a very good player and can put up points, but he can do the other things too -- he's great at dishing that ball to his teammates. We knew we had to take care of him, but we couldn't forget about the other guys because they could have hurt us pretty bad too. So, I'm really proud of how we played on defense."
After snagging a 16-11 lead after one, the Bulldogs stayed hot offensively, with Weed and senior Tristen Cummings nailing trey balls to spark a 12-3 run in the second quarter and expanding Bedford's lead to 32-20 at the half.
However, things got interesting quickly for Bedford, as they would muster just four third-quarter points. Meanwhile, Mount Ayr, behind the efforts of Jaixen Frost and Brayden Peirson, posted 11 unanswered points to outscore the Bulldogs 16-4 in the quarter to take a 40-36 lead.
"I just tried to tell them to stay even and stay level-headed and try not to get caught up in the moment," said Peterman. "Things were going 100 miles an hour, and I was just trying to get our guys to stay as calm as we could be, and that we needed to get back on the aggressive side and go out there and take it."
And thus, the Bulldogs had the most dominant quarter of the night offensive after Weed, who was held scoreless in the third, knocked down a big three-pointer to cut the lead to one and kick off 18 unanswered points for Bedford.
"We just had to calm ourselves down because we were getting in over our heads," said Weed. "We just needed to take our time on offense, not turn it over, and shoot good shots."
Another significant contributor during the Bulldogs' final surge was sophomore Cal Peterman, who finished the night with 15 points and seven rebounds, along with a pair of big blocks in the second half that prevented fast-break points for Mount Ayr.
"We bring (Peterman) off the bench depending on where we might need him, and tonight we needed him down in the post," said Coach Peterman. "He's somewhat versatile where we can move him out on the wings, so he brings us some scoring off the bench and he'll bring some fire every once in a while."
Additionally, the Bulldogs returned the favor and stood tall defensively to allow just four points in the final quarter.
"I think we were just all hustling really well, and we moved our feet pretty well," said Peterman. "We've just got to keep that all throughout the game, and hopefully, our next third quarter is a lot better than this one."
Additionally, for Bedford, juniors Conner Nally and Silas Walston finished with seven and six points, respectively, and Cummings chipped in five points. Meanwhile, for Mount Ayr, Frost, who was held to just five first-half points, finished with 15 and seven rebounds, while Pierson was just behind with 14 points.
For Bedford, the heart of their Pride of Iowa Conference schedule continues next week with matchups lined up with Lenox on Tuesday and Southeast Warren.
"We've really just got to keep it focused on game-by-game and not trying to look to far ahead," said Coach. "We've got to just take care business on every given night. Every conference game, especially at this point, is big."
Meanwhile, Mount Ayr will look to bounce back against Southwest Valley on Tuesday. You can check out the full video interviews with Asher Weed, Cal Peterman, and Coach Tanner Peterman below: