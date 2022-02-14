(Malvern) -- The Bedford boys basketball team used a stout defensive performance and a big night from Asher Weed to top Sidney in a defensive slugfest and secure a 37-31 win Monday night.
That's right where the Bedford Bulldogs (12-10) wanted to be, according to Bedford Head Coach Frank Sefrit, whose squad used an 11-2 run to start the first quarter to jump ahead to a lead they would never surrender to the Sidney Cowboys (14-8).
"It's a big win, we lost to them here a week or two ago by four or three, and Kent Larsen's a great coach, he does a great job and gets kids to play hard," Sefrit said. "We live to score another day, and we played some tough defense, and tried to get some easy baskets early and that part really worked."
While the offense may not have been as sharp throughout the rest of the game, the Bulldogs defense continued to clamp down after a 15-10 first, giving up only eight points combined through the second and third quarters.
"These kids, they kind of hang their hat on their defense, they communicate well, they talk well, the did a good job switching, finding the shooters and making them take tough shots," Sefrit said. "We could done a little better job keeping them of the offensive board."
"We were talking as much as we could, coach preaches talking a lot," junior forward Asher Weed said. "We were just playing our gap defense like usual and not letting them in the lane as much."
While the team defense clamped down, Weed would come alive offensively in the first three quarters helping the Bulldogs put together just enough points to pull away by as much as 12 in the third quarter.
"I didn't want to lose that game," Weed said. "I saw a lot of open lanes, and I took on as many as I could, and we pulled it out."
"Asher's got a great family lineage playing basketball for Bedford, and he did a great job, came out tonight, and took it to them like we need him too," Sefrit said. "He's got a lot of that it in him, and I'm looking forward to next game when he can show it a little more too."
Asher would tack on 17 of the 28 points for the Bulldogs heading into the final quarter of play with a 28-18 lead. However, Sidney would strike first in the fourth as Taylor McFail canned a three-pointer, and quickly the Cowboys went on a 7-0 run to bring it back to a 28-25 game.
However, Bedford would respond with a 6-2 spurt of their own to build back some cushion with just a couple of minutes left to play.
"This time of year, you got to play to win all the time, not play to 'not lose,'" Sefrit said. "We had a little bit of playing to 'not lose' and puckered up a little bit, but I think the kids will learn from it a little bit and come back later this week and try to finish it out and be aggressive the whole time."
Some late free-throw shooting allowed the Bulldogs to pull away, including a pair from leading scorer on the season senior Owen Lucas, who was scoreless through three quarters but sank a pair of free throws to build the Bulldogs lead back to five. In total, the Bulldogs would sink nine free throws from Tristen Cummings, Lucas, Conner Nally, and Weed in the fourth quarter, propelling them to their win over the Cowboys.
Weed led the Bulldogs with 19 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Silas Walston finished the night with six points and four rebounds. Nally finished with three, while Cummings chipped in four points. Meanwhile, Cole Jorgenson contributed eight points, while Taylor McFail scored seven points for Sidney. Conner Behrends meanwhile, snagged seven boards.
While Sidney's season comes to an end, Bedford will advance to a district semifinal on Thursday against East Mills (17-5), who is coming off a dominant 61-31 over Diagonal. Bedford also took down East Mills in their meeting earlier this year 41-38 in December. You can hear that game on KMA 960 Thursday night.
You can catch the full video interviews with Asher Weed and Head Coach Frank Sefrit below.