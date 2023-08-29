(Bedford) -- A respectable showing at the Lenox Tournament has Bedford volleyball sitting at 4-2 after their first week of action.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a win over Mount Ayr and then went 3-2 in Lenox, beating Diagonal, Interstate 35 and Essex while losing to Creston and Lenox.
"We've had a great start," Bedford head coach Carmen Perdew said. "I have a big group of seniors -- probably the largest group we've ever had. The win over Mount Ayr was good for us. We didn't do quite as well (in Lenox) as we wanted to, but the girls played well. We have some things to work on, but it's early in the season. I like where we're at now."
Many in the Bulldogs' senior-laden bunch have been contributors for the last few years. While some of those younger pieces went through growing pains as underclassmen, they've settled in during their senior season.
"They jumped right in there as freshmen and sophomores," Perdew said. "It was rough then, but they stayed there and worked hard. It's paying off."
Senior Jaynee Snethen leads the Bulldogs in kills with 26. Classmates Kendra Sleep, Vanessa Hill, Lizzie Miller and Emma Teeters have also been steady hitters.
"The big thing we talk about is finding a hit on three (touches)," Perdew said. "Everybody can hit. We just have to attack."
Senior setter Cadence Perkins is the straw that stirs the drink for the offense. She's handed out 91 assists.
"She's really stepped up this year," Perdew said of Perkins. "She's really earned her spot in that 5-1 for us."
The Bulldogs are already almost halfway to matching last year's win total. The senior leadership likely makes the Bulldogs a tough out any night. Perdew hopes her team's mental toughness grows as they rack up wins.
"We've got to know we can hang with some teams," Perdew said. "We're just as good as they are. We just have to be mentally tough."
The Bulldogs are off until Thursday, when they face Lamoni. They have a big Pride of Iowa matchup with Lenox on Tuesday.
"I'm excited to see Lenox again," Perdew said. "And I'm looking forward to seeing how much we can get out of these girls and pushing them to their potential."
Hear the full interview with Coach Perdew below.