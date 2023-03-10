(Bedford) -- Track was once a sport Randy Howard didn't particularly like. Now it's a sport the Bedford senior will do in college.
Howard recently committed to Buena Vista, where he will continue his throwing career.
"I'm excited for the opportunity," Howard said. "They have a great program."
For Howard, his decision to prolong his track & field career is not one he saw coming.
"I wasn't a big fan of track and field when I started," he said. "I started it in middle school. It wasn't my favorite thing, but I wanted to do it so I could get more in shape for other sports. I slowly got better and started to seeing improvements by sophomore year. Last year, I saw major improvements and decided I wanted to compete at the college level.
Buena Vista checked all the boxes for Howard.
"I didn't look at many colleges," he said. "I felt Buena Vista was my top option. Buena Vista was a good option, and they had an amazing education program."
Howard made massive strides in the shot put last year and hopes to do the same this year before heading to Storm Lake next year.
"I improved greatly with my strength, explosiveness and form," he said. "I've become a pretty good thrower from that. I know going to the collegiate level is another step up. Everybody there is way better than anything I say now. I want to be prepared, so I can improve further."
Click below to hear the full interview with Howard.