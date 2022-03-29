(Bedford) -- Bedford senior two-way standout Noah Johnson is set to take his baseball talents to the next level at Southwestern Community College.
Johnson joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about his decision to become a Spartan.
“Coach (Jordan Camp) and I had emailed back and forth in October, and I went over on a visit right before Thanksgiving,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “I really liked the campus, and I enjoyed the feel of the team. I thought it was a place I could make an impact.”
Johnson had a strong season at the plate and on the mound for the Bulldogs last summer. As a junior, the southpaw threw a team-best 35 innings and struck out 43 against 26 walks. He also had a strong year at the plate, hitting .404/.544/.500.
“Right now, going into the fall, I’m going in as a two-way player and then kind of see where I’m at,” Johnson said. “They kind of see me as being a left-handed arm for them.”
Regardless of the impact, Johnson is excited to have the opportunity to play at the next level, and he feels he has found a solid fit.
“SWCC’s smaller so it is kind of like my hometown,” he said. “Coach Camp and the whole coaching staff there are really family-oriented. That’s kind of something that we have a lot in Bedford, and that means a lot to me. The facilities there are amazing, and I really like the throwing program they have there.”
Johnson, who was an All-Pride of Iowa Conference honorable mention last season, is more than excited to get his chance to play college baseball.
“It’s always kind of been a dream of mine,” he said. “It didn’t really hit me until last year after we lost in districts. Coach (Frank) Sefrit kind of asked if this is something I wanted to do, and we started to get the ball rolling after that.”
Listen to much more with Johnson from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.