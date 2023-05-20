(Des Moines) -- Bedford freshman Eli Johnson's first trip to state track was one to remember.
Johnson claimed two titles over the course of the weekend. His 36 points allowed Bedford to finish first in the wheelchair team standings. Johnson claimed a title in the 800 meter wheelchair race on Friday and won the shot put on Saturday. Those titles join the championship Johnson won during cross country.
"It's real exciting," Johnson said. "I pray before all my races that God is with me. With him, anything is possible."
Johnson's 800 victory came in a time of 2:28.90.
"The most important thing is getting out fast and finishing hard," Johnson said about his race."
Johnson threw 13-08.00 in the shot put on Saturday.
"It wasn't my best throw, but it was decent," Johnson said. "The one thing I do is (focus on) my form and getting the shot put to not go out."
The two titles is a fitting end to Johnson's fantastic freshman season. It's also raised the expectation for his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
"There's a lot of expectations for the next season," Johnson said.
Shenandoah freshman Titus Steng also competed at state. Steng was third in the shot put (10-08.75) and fifth in the 400 (1:27.66) and 200 (40.83).
Click below to view the full interview with Johnson.