(Bedford) -- Bedford standout Quentin King will get a chance to play football at the next level with Simpson.
King joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about the decision, the process that led to his decision and more along the way.
“Back during October, (Bedford head coach Jeremy Nally) asked if anybody was interested in playing football,” King told KMA Sports. “I happened to be interested, so my best friend (and fellow Simpson commit Micah Nally) dragged me along. We took a couple visits, and we just fell in love with Simpson.”
King, who starred as a two-way player this past fall for the Bulldogs, says there was plenty to like about the Simpson program and school.
“We just fell in love with the people, the campus and the teachers,” he said. “The weight room is super impressive. It’s big and has like a 40-yard turf area in it. It overlooks the football field, which is brand new turf. They have a big Jumbotron, and the coaches are super nice.”
One thing that did complicate the process a bit was Simpson hiring a new head coach in December. Former Illinois Wesleyan head coach, Reed Hoskins, was hired as the new head coach for the Storm.
“I got to talk to the new head coach and the offensive coordinator,” King said. “They did a coaching change, so we didn’t really know what was going to happen. We reached out, and they reached out back.”
King rushed for 329 yards and a pair of scores while averaging 7.3 yards per carry for the Bulldogs this past year. His focus will remain on the offensive side of the ball at running back.
“It means a lot,” King said. “It’s exciting. I get to play sports for the next four years of my life.”
Check out the full interview with King linked below.