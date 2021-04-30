(Bedford) -- Bedford senior Macie Sefrit is multi-talented, and she will use many of those talents at Doane.
Sefrit will play volleyball, compete on the dance team and is on a leadership council at the Crete, Nebraska school.
“I’ve been dancing since I was three, and I’ve been doing competitive dance since I was about five,” Sefrit said. “I got the opportunity to (play volleyball and dance), and I’m very blessed to be a part of the leadership program there. I get to room with seven other girls in a two-story suite from all around the U.S. So that is such a cool opportunity.”
Sefrit believes she also has an opportunity to make an early impact for the Doane volleyball program, which is in the midst of a rebuild.
“Their coach prides her teams on being hard working,” Sefrit said. “They’re building up right now and trying to make something greater than what they are. Her values were something that I really related to, and that’s something I really loved about it.”
The standout Bedford setter also says the campus life really stood out to her during a visit this past winter.
“The campus is absolutely beautiful,” she said. “One of the student-athletes showed me around campus, and it’s kind of secluded. Crete is not a real big town, so it felt like we were in our own little community. The atmosphere at the school really stood out.”
Listen to much more with Sefrit from Friday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.