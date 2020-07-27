(KMAland) -- Bedford's Brennan Sefrit, Martensdale-St. Marys' Isaac Gavin and Southeast Warren's Bryce Hall earned the unanimous All-Pride of Iowa Conference first-team selections.
Other first-team selections include Briar Knapp (Mount Ayr), David Walker (Central Decatur), Tyler Vandewater (Nodaway Valley), Kasey Carter (Martensdale-St. Marys), Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr), Michel Evertsen (Central Decatur), Mason Merfeld (Southeast Warren), Troy Holt (Martensdale-St. Marys), Carson Elbert (Martensdale-St. Marys), Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys), Dylan Swaney (Bedford) and Colton Gordon (Lenox).
The complete list of selections can be viewed below.