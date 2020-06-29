(Bedford) -- Vivian Tracy had a lot of hits last week, but the biggest is one that she will remember for a long time.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, with her team trailing by three runs, the Bedford junior and most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week bashed a game-winning walk-off grand slam to beat Nodaway Valley.
“A lot of it, I should give credit to the girls on my team,” Tracy said. “They set it up by being on base. They should get a lot of credit for setting me up for my hit.”
While Tracy is plenty humble, the grand slam was hardly her only hit of the week. In all, she had three multi-hit games, seven total hits, nine RBI, five walks, one hit by pitch and seven runs scored.
“I’ve just been trying to hit the ball hard, put it in play,” she said. “A lot of people have helped me. My mom, a good family friend, my coach and some teammates have been helping me lately. It’s the little stuff, and I’ve really worked on mechanics and getting as much hitting time as I can.”
Along with Tracy’s success, Bedford has also seen team success. The Bulldogs are 8-3 entering Monday night’s matchup with Mount Ayr.
“It’s amazing,” Tracy said. “We have a good group of athletic girls. We have great team chemistry, and we’re there for each other. We have the determination, the athleticism and some really great girls and athletes on our team. We’re willing to put in the hard work and the effort to come together.”
Listen to the complete interview with Tracy linked below.