(Bedford) -- Vivian Tracy is yet another KMAland softball athlete set to continue playing at the next level with Graceland.
The Bedford senior catcher says college softball is something that didn’t really come on to the radar for her until recently.
“It’s really honestly a dream come true,” she said. “I played Little League and stuff, but then I stopped for a while. I moved to Bedford my 8th grade year and started back into it, and I fell back in love with it.”
Since then Tracy has been a middle-of-the-lineup force for the Bulldogs, posting a .347/.515/.551 batting line with three home runs and 20 RBI during her junior season.
“If you had asked me in 8th grade or freshman year if I would be playing softball,” Tracy said. “Of course, that’s the dream, but I would have never thought it was possible. I’m incredibly grateful to be able to continue that.”
With Graceland, Tracy found plenty of interest in her and she reciprocated that after a visit to the Lamoni campus.
“I love the campus, the teachers and the students I met,” she said. “Then getting to meet with (Coach Todd Verwers) and talking about the program and what he’s hoping for really interested me. It just clicked.”
Tracy has spent her high school career behind the plate, and she would love to do that at the next level, too.
“I’m a hard worker, and I’m ready to do whatever coach has got for me,” she said. “I’ve had a couple conversations about this upcoming season and the college season. Catching is what I love, but if he wants to put me somewhere else, it’s just about being part of the team.”
Hear the complete interview with Tracy from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.