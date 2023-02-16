(Des Moines) -- KMAland wrestlers had a flair for the dramatic during Thursday's Class 2A session at the 2023 State Wrestling Tournament.
Three KMAland wrestlers moved within two wins of a state championship behind last-second or overtime wins, while another suffered a heartbreaking loss in the quarterfinals.
At 132 pounds, Glenwood junior Matt Beem entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and hoped to avenge last year's loss in the state championship.
Beem almost didn't get that chance. Beem led Assumption's Cadyn Wilde 5-0 before surrendering a five-point move and a reversal to find himself down 7-5 late in the second period. Beem tied the match at seven and eventually won it in sudden-victory overtime with a takedown.
"Hard match," Beem said. "It taught me not to get excited. I was tired, but I dug deep. I found my opportunity, and I took it."
Beem's win puts him back in the semifinals, where he will face Anders Kittleson (Osage).
Beem wasn't the only Glenwood grappler to take his quarterfinal match down to the wire. Teammate CJ Carter needed a takedown in the final seconds to beat West Delaware's Will Ward by a 5-3 decision in the 195-pound quarterfinals.
"It feels good," Carter said. "I'm one step closer to my goal of (becoming) a state champion. I could have scored more, but I did what I could. There were a lot of nerves, especially in the third period. I kept the goal in mind and fought through it. I stuck to the basics. I love my double-leg takedown, so I just stuck to that."
Carter faces CJ Hisler (Webster City) in the semifinals on Friday.
Vinny Mayberry's quarterfinal was quite as dramatic as his teammates'. Mayberry took down West Delaware's Carson Less in the first seven seconds en route to a 3-0 win.
"Last two years, I've fallen in the quarters," Mayberry said. "I made it happen this year. He's been ranked above me all year. It made me upset because I knew I was the better wrestler. I made my statement right away."
Mayberry faces Williamsburg's Gavin Jensen in the semifinals.
"Stick to my offense, trust my work, trust my coaches and do my thing," he said.
The nail-biting finishes weren't unique to Glenwood wrestlers. Red Oak senior Dawson Bond nearly saw his bid for a state title ousted at the hands of West Delaware's Logan Peyton in the 160-pound quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Bond secured the match's only takedown in sudden victory to escape with a 3-1 win.
"I knew he wasn't going to let me score any points, but I scored when it mattered," Bond said. "From what I remember, it was a reshot on an outside single (leg). He got me in a scramble position. I'm not huge there, but wrestling with Coach (Tiegen Podliska) in the scramble position paid off."
The win avenged a loss Bond suffered to Peyton early in his junior season.
"I'm pretty pumped up," Bond said. "I knew coming in there was a monkey on my back. When you lose to a kid, you have a mental block."
Bond draws Osage's Max Gast in the semifinals Friday.
"I'm going to look at him, but I'm going to focus on what I do well," Bond said.
Atlantic's Aiden Smith (113), Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam (145) and Bishop Heelan Catholic's Ethan DeLeon (170) are also into the semifinals.
Twenty-seven KMAlanders are still in contention for a medal, including Red Oak's Kyler Sandholm (126), Clarinda's Karson Downey (182) and Shenandoah's Owen Laughlin (152).
Sandholm bounced back from his first-round loss with two straight wins, and Downey hopes to get back on track after his heartbreaking overtime loss to Jackson Boese (Van Meter).
As for Laughlin, he recovered from Thursday's second-round loss with a pair of wins. The junior is one win away from becoming Shenandoah's first state medalist since Carroll Heitshusen in 2009.
"It feels good," Laughlin said. "I'm happy to be still wrestling. I'm ready to get after it."
Laughlin faces Brenden Heying (Benton) in the third round of consolations.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits third in the team standings after two days. The Warriors have 50.5 points, behind Osage (92.5) and West Delaware (55.5) and slightly ahead of Notre Dame, Burlington (50). Glenwood is sixth in the team standings with 44 points.
Class 2A action resumes Friday at 1:30. Check out the full Class 2A diary below.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
106: Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan) drops to consolations
113: Aiden Smith (Atlantic) advances to semifinals
120: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) advances to semifinals, Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations, Christian Ahrens (Creston) drops to consolations
132: Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances to semifinals, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
138: Austin Evans (Creston) drops to consolations
145: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semifinals
160: William Bolinger (Creston) drops to consolations, Dawson Bond (Red Oak) advances to semifinals
170: Kaden Street (Creston) drops to consolations, Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) advances to semifinals
182: Karson Downey (Clarinda) drops to consolations
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) advances to semifinals, Zane Bendorf (Harlan) drops to consolations, KJ Fry (Clarke/Murray) drops to consolations
220: Mason Koehler (Glenwood) drops to consolations
Class 2A Third Round Consolations
106: Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Jesse Jens (Harlan) advances
120: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) is eliminated
126: Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) advances
138: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) advances
145: Chris Aragon (Creston) is eliminated
152: Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah) advances, Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
170: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
182: Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
220: Cole Binning (Clarke/Murray) is eliminated
285: Trent Patton (Glenwood) advances, Max Chapman (Creston) advances, Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) is eliminated
Class 2A Second Round Consolations
106: Braxton Hass (Atlantic) is eliminated, Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Jesse Jens (Harlan) advances
113: Spencer Fink (Harlan) is eliminated
120: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) advances, Ben Walsh (Bishop Heelan) is eliminated
126: Briten Maxwell (Glenwood) is eliminated, Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) advances, Dalton Van Wyhe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated, Lincoln Keeler (Creston) is eliminated
132: Gabe Johnson (Southwest Iowa) is eliminated, Trey Chestnut (Creston) is eliminated
138: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) advances, Brody McKinley (Harlan) is eliminated
145: Chris Aragon (Creston) advances, Reese Fauble (Glenwood) is eliminated, Jacob McGargill (Shenandoah) is eliminated
152: Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah) advances, Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
160: Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan) is eliminated, Kellan Scott (Glenwood) is eliminated
170: Jayden Dickerson (Shenandoah) is eliminated, Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic) advances, Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
182: Brenden Casey (Atlantic) is eliminated, Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
220: Miles Mundorf (Atlantic) is eliminated, Cole Binning (Clarke/Murray) advances
285: Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated, Max Chapman (Creston) advances, Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) advances, Trent Patton (Glenwood) advances