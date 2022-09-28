(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football program is one pace a memorable season behind the hard running of senior Walker Rife.
The KMA State 8-Player No. 9 Hawkeyes are 5-0. Rife recently collected Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors after West Harrison's most recent win.
"I'd say we're excited and determined," Rife said. "Everybody has been working to achieve goals, and we have high goals this year."
West Harrison remained perfect last week with a 35-18 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. The Hawkeyes scored the final 29 to erase an early 18-6 deficit.
"It was a long bus ride there," Rife said. "We were sleepy after the first quarter, but we knew we had to come back. We made some adjustments at halftime and did what the coaches told us to do."
Rife posted 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries.
"There were a lot of cutback lines and holes for me," he said. "I feel like I have a good vision, so I found gaps to run through."
Rife did his part on defense, too, with 10 tackles.
"I think our defense is the key to our team," Rife said. "We like to hit hard, and we love when people run the ball because that's how we stop people."
Rife has 646 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry this year. Defensively, Rife has 35 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.
Rife is part of a West Harrison nucleus that grew up together and have revitalized Hawkeye athletics. They took the boys basketball program to its first state tournament berth in program history and reached a substate final in baseball last year.
"This group has proven that hard work has paid off," he said. "The bond is good. I moved up here in sixth grade, and I fit right in. We push each other to be better in every sport we play."
West Harrison has the lead in the Class 8-Player District 8 standings with two district games remaining -- against Woodbine (this Friday) and Audubon (October 7th).
"I think we're capable of making the playoffs and going far," Rife said.
