(Palmyra) -- Palmyra boys basketball hasn't shied away from tough competition this season.
It's led to an 8-7 record, but their resiliency could pay dividends in the long run.
The Panthers have wins over Southern, Johnson-Brock, Johnson County Central, Weeping Water, David City, Sterling, Falls City Sacred Heart and Conestoga. Their seven losses are to Freeman, Mead, Crete, Douglas County West, Auburn, Parkview Christian and Freeman.
Those seven teams are a combined 85-14.
"We've had a tough schedule," Coach Zach Wemhoff said. "I've told the boys this is the time of the year the schedule will show we're battle-tested. We have a pretty good group this year. These guys know the battle-tested teams are there at the end of the season."
The Panthers are a senior-laden bunch. Zach Fitzpatrick leads their lineup with 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Kris Brekel (8.8 PPG), Alex Hatcher (7.5 PPG), Nick Sweney (6.4 PPG) and Hunter Pope (6.3 PPG) also contribute to Palmyra's up-tempo offense.
"We've had three guys starting since they were sophomores," Wemhoff said. "They do a good job of leading. Hopefully, the experience helps down the stretch."
Drew Erhart and Chandler Berry have been welcomed additions to Palmyra's rotation this season.
"Our depth has progressed," Wemhoff said. "We're able to play eight guys every night. That really helps us."
The Panthers run a fun, up-tempo offense when they're at their best.
"We like to get out and run," Wemhoff said. "We pride ourselves in our transition game. The boys understand really good defense leads to steals, which gets us out in transition. We hang our hat on scoring points."
The offense is well-oiled, but Wemhoff wants to see more from his team's defense.
"We're working on the defensive end," he said. "When we play good defense, that increases our confidence."
The Panthers are back on the hardwood Friday night against Yutan, followed by games against Wilber-Clatonia (Tuesday) and Elmwood-Murdock (Thursday).
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wemhoff.