Behind the Birdie is a new interview series on the Upon Further Review podcast feed. The series aims to peel back the curtain that hangs in front of the best golfers in KMALand and beyond through fun questions and outrageous hypotheticals. Two new episodes of Behind the Birdie will drop each week throughout the Spring, so follow @nickstavas on Twitter and check the UFR podcast feed to make sure you don’t miss one.
In Episode No. 2, Treynor golf standout Ethan Konz joins to chat about his family golf background, a sibling rivalry, his favorite clubs and courses, and his goals for the rest of his high school career. Konz turned in an 18-hole average of 76 as a sophomore, which was good for 7th in all of Class 2A in 2022. He’s off to a hot start in his junior season, firing a pair of 37s in the team’s two nine-hole meets thus far. Listen to the full interview with Konz below or find each episode on the Upon Further Review feed wherever you get your podcasts.