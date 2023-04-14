Behind the Birdie is a new interview series on the Upon Further Review podcast feed. The series aims to peel back the curtain that hangs in front of the best golfers in KMAland and beyond through fun questions and outrageous hypotheticals. Two new episodes of Behind the Birdie will drop each week throughout the Spring, so follow @nickstavas on Twitter and check the UFR podcast feed to make sure you don’t miss one.
In Episode No. 2, Kuemper Catholic golf standout Maverick Schwabe joins to discuss how he got started playing golf, his style of play, keeping his composure in high-pressure situations, the menu he’d choose at the Masters Champions Dinner and much more. Schwabe, a junior at Kuemper Catholic, is the reigning KMAland Iowa Golfer of the Year, the defending Hawkeye Ten Conference Champion and placed seventh at the Iowa Class 2A State Golf Tournament as a sophomore. Listen to the full interview with Schwabe below or find each episode on the Upon Further Review feed wherever you get your podcasts.