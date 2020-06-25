(Atlantic) -- Atlantic-CAM head wrestling coach Tim Duff has worn a lot of hats in his coaching career. Just not an actual hat, because that bald dome is outstanding.
The 2019 KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year is the latest guest on our Being Bald series, featuring KMAland coaches and figures that shave their heads.
“I’m pretty lazy in cutting my hair (during the pandemic),” Duff told KMA Sports. “During the season, I keep it shaved and clean.”
Duff, who previously sported long, blonde curly hair, came to Atlantic from Nodaway Valley, and he still had hair.
“My first three years here in Atlantic was so stressful I lost all my hair,” Duff joked. “No, my dad gave me the genetics to have a nice, shiny head. In about the 2010 wrestling season, my wife finally said it was time to give up acting like I still had hair.”
Duff — and his wife — believes he looks much younger with the bald hair rather than the receding hair.
“I didn’t look like I was trying to pretend I still had hair,” he said. “I still remember the first year I started shaving my head, we made a trip to the state duals. That Monday, we showed up for practice, and all the kids had gotten together and shaved their head.
“It’s kind of funny, we went to state that year with a team full of kids with bald heads. Those stories are always memorable, and they went and wrestled really well. I don’t know if it was the shaved head, or they were just a successful team.”
Hear much more about Duff and his trials with his shaved head linked below.